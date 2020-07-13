Man found dead inside vehicle under mysterious circumstances in Bhubaneswar

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Commissionerate Police on Monday recovered a man’s body from a four-wheeler in Old Station area of Bhubaneswar this evening.

The deceased has been identified as Krushna Pradhan of Ganjam district.

According to sources, Pradhan was staying here along with his family members for the last several years. However, he was found dead inside the vehicle under mysterious circumstances today.

Pradhan’s family members, on the other hand, alleged that he has been murdered over past enmity.

Meanwhile, the local police along with a scientific team reached the spot and carried out an investigation into the matter.

The body has been reportedly sent to the Capital Hospital for postmortem.

