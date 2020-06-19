Balasore: A man forsook his wife and allegedly eloped with a minor girl in Odisha’s Balasore district.

According to reports, one Biplaba Mallick, a resident of Baliapal Tehsil of the district, was in a relationship with a girl from Sundergarh district. They got married in a temple in Sambalpur in October, 2018.

They went to Hyderabad and were working at a private company and were living happily.

However, problem began to crop-in in their married life ever since lockdown was imposed to contain spread of coronavirus. Biplaba returned to his village for five days saying there was some important work. However, he could not return back to Hyderabad where his wife was there due to lockdown.

Biplaba developed love affair with a minor girl of his village during his stay following which he married her.

Biplaba’s first wife somehow returned to Odisha after three months as he neither returned back to Hyderabad nor kept any communication with her. However, after getting information about his first wife’s arrival, Biplaba fled the village along with his newly-wed second wife.

Biplaba’s first wife, after learning about his second marriage, went to his house and staged a demonstration in front of his house without any food. “I will continue my agitation until my husband comes here and accept me as his wife,” she demanded.