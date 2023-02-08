Man flees after second marriage in Hyderabad, woman travels to Odisha to sit on dharna

Balasore: A pregnant woman sat on a dharna in front of a man’s house at Belasabira village under Soro Police station limits of Odisha’s Balasore district alleging that he absconded after marrying her in Hyderabad.

One Abinash Parida of Belasabira village was reportedly working at a hotel in Hyderabad. In course of time, he fell in love with one of his colleagues while his first wife was in the village. When their relationship became strong, the duo married at a temple in Hyderabad last month.

However, Abinash allegedly fled after looting two laptops and some cash from her on January 5. With an aim to find him, the woman travelled to Abinash’s native Belasabira village.

The woman, who reached the village two days ago, filed a complaint at Soro Police station against Abinash after knowing that he has a wife in the village. Later, she sat on a dharna in front of his house.

On the other hand, Abinash’s father claimed that the family members are unaware of his whereabouts since January 18.

Meanwhile, it is said that Abinash’s first wife had attempted suicide after knowing about his extramarital affairs.