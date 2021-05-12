Bhadrak: A man was fined with an amount of Rs. 25,000 for violation of Covid norms enforced by the Government of Odisha. Though, due to the surge in Covid 19 cases in the State, restrictions have been imposed on the number of participants in a marriage party, the feast that the man had arranged on the occasion of his son’s wedding, had hundreds of guests.

As per reports, Duryodhan Panigrahi of Mato Mahanty sahi of Mato Malabada under Chandbali Police limits in Bhadrak district of Odisha had organised a feast on Wednesday on the occasion of his son’s wedding.

In the wake of the perilous second wave of the Covid 19 pandemic, Odisha government has clamped Lock Down in the State. Also, restrictions have been imposed on the organisation of marriage. The total number of persons who can be present in a marriage party has been restricted to 50.

However, there were more than hundred people present in the feast. Chandbali Tahsildar Sushanta Sutar and IIC of Chandbali Police Station Pragnya Mohanty visited the spot and stopped the feast. A fine of Rs. 25,000 has been imposed in the name of Duryodhan Panigrahi, father of the bridegroom, who had organised the feast.