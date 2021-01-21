Man Fined, Arrested For Drunk Driving In Odisha

By WCE 3
Man Fined, Arrested For Drunk Driving In Odisha

Cuttack: In what can be considered as a warning for the traffic rule violators, especially those who are driving vehicles after drinking alcohol, a drunk driver was arrested during vehicle checking in Odisha’s Cuttack district on Thursday.

A team of Regional Transport Office (RTO) of Cuttack along with the local police was conducting a vehicle checking at Jatamundia Chowk under Banki Police Station limits of the distirct this evening. In the meantime, they waylaid one Kalpataru Cochhyat while he was going through the route on his two-wheeler.

During the inspection, Kalpataru was found to be in an inebriated state. Later, he was asked to produce different documents which are needed to be carried always and shown during checking.

However, Kalpataru could not produce the insurance and pollution certificates of the bike. Besides, he had not worn a helmet while riding the bike, following which he was fined Rs 17,000 and arrested on charges of violating different sections of the New Motor Vehicle Act 2019.

Man Fined, Arrested For Drunk Driving In Odisha

It is to be noted here that a minor boy was slapped with a fine of Rs 25,000 for driving a bike without a driver’s license yesterday. The RTO-1 of Bhubaneswar caught the minor during checking in Chandrasekharpur area and fined him for the violation. Similarly, the pillion rider with the boy was also fined Rs 1,000 for not wearing a helmet.

You might also like
State

12-year-old girl raped in Nayagarh district of Odisha

State

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Inaugurates 15th Toshali National Crafts Mela 

State

Babu Sir is running this ‘Chatasali’ for last 47 years in Bhadrak dist of Odisha:…

State

Biju Babu’s Dream Is Going To Be Fulfilled After 28 Years As Water Enters Into His…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.