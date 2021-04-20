Tangi: In an unusual incident, a woman and her father-in-law were seen fighting with each other in a viral video lately. The matter reportedly took place in Gopikantapur village in Banapur area of Khordha district in Odisha.

As per reports, Laxmipriya, daughter of Nityananda Mohapatra of Pokagadia village in Nayagarh district had married Satyabrata Das, son of Parikshita Das of Gopinathpur village in Banapur area of Khordha district.

The couple was blessed with a daughter also. However, two years after the marriage, the woman was allegedly tortured by her in-laws for dowry. Even she was driven out of the home by her in laws.

Laxmipriya’s husband lives in Bangalore for his job. However, her father in law tried to misbehave the woman in absence of her husband. As the woman protested against it, he beat her with a broom, as per the woman.

After knowing about the incident, her husband took her with him to Bangalore. After living there for 18 months she had come to her in laws’ house in Odisha where she was tortured again by her in laws. They also drove her out of home. Even they filed a case in the Court to prove her to be of unsound mind.

On the other hand, the woman also lodged complaint against her father in law with Police. Accordingly, after staying in custody for one month, her husband assured to take her to Bangalore. However, in the meanwhile he got married secretly to another girl in last February. After knowing about this, the woman had come to the in-law house to discuss about it when her father in law restrained her to enter into the house and then the fight began.