Electrocution death in odisha
Man Electrocuted To Death In Odisha’s Keonjhar

By KalingaTV Bureau

Keonjhar: A man was electrocuted to death after coming in contact with electrical machinery in Keonjhar district of Odisha. This incident took place in  Budhipada village under Harichadanpur Tehsil in the district.

The deceased has been identified as Jasobanta Mohanta of this village.

According to reports, Jasobanta was cleaning his motorcycle with a pipe which got charged as a result of an electrical disturbance in the water pump. The electrical surge was so high that he fainted on the spot.

The family members rushed Jasobanta to Harichandanpur Community Health Centre (CHC). The doctors who attended him, declared him brought dead.

 

