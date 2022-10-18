Man electrocuted to death during Gajalaxmi idol immersion in Kendrapara, 2 critical

Kendrapara: In a tragic incident during the idol immersion festival of goddess Gajalaxmi, a man was electrocuted to death and two were reported critical in Kanakasti village under Marsaghai market area here in Odisha today.

The identity of the deceased is Biswajeet Lenka of Kanakasti village and the identity of the critical victims is yet to be ascertained. The

According to reports, the immersion festival was celebrated in Kanakasti village. Later, the three victims got electrocuted.

As per reports, Biswajeet died on the spot and the other two critically injured victims were rushed to Kendrapara hospital for treatment by the local poeple.

In the meantime, the police has reached the spot and initiated a probe into the matter to find out under what circumstance the accident has occured.

It is to be noted that on in a similar incident of electric accident October 11, a truck driver was electrocuted to death, as the truck which he was driving came in contact with a 11kV electric wire near a toll plaza adjacent to Singada square under Panikoili police station limits in Jajpur district of Odisha.