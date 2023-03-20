Man-eater tiger scare in Odisha: kills elderly woman in Nuapada

Nuapada: A scary incident has taken place in Nuapada district of Odisha on Sunday evening. An old woman was attacked by a tiger behind her house.

The incident took place in Jalamdei village under Komna police station under Sunabeda sanctuary of Nuapada district. The woman has been identified as Sanmati Barik, she is said to be around 65 years of age.

According to information, yesterday evening, while collecting firewood in the backyard of her house in Jalamdei village, a tiger came and pounced on her. As she did not return home until late at night, the family searched for him but could not find her.

The local people found the old woman’s dismembered body lying in the forest this morning. Half of the old woman’s body was seen eaten by a tiger. This could have been the work of a large tiger, said Sunabeda forest department ranger Shiva Prasad Khamari informed.

Further detailed report awaited.