Man dupes job aspirant of Rs 4 lakh, arrested from Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: A man was arrested from Bhubaneswar for duping a job aspirant of Rs 4 lakh. Police seized a car, 8 Smart Mobile payment machines and two mobile phones from his possession. This was informed by IIC of Kalimela Police Station.

The accused has been identified as Suresh Kumar Panda of Bhubaneswar.

As per reports, the fraudster had taken Rs 4 lakh and 28 thousand from youth with the false promise of providing a job. However, after repeated alerts, he neither provided the job nor refunded the money. Accordingly, the job aspirant lodged a Police complaint at Kalimela Police Station.

After getting the complaint, the Police swung into action and investigated the case. Kalimela Police recently arrested the accused from Bhubaneswar and seized a car, 8 smart mobile payment machines and 2 mobiles from him.

The accused was arrested and forwarded to Court. Further investigation of the case is underway to find out if there are more miscreants involved with this case.