Bhadrak: A youth has been arrested for duping 38 grams of gold by exchanging fake gold from a jewellery shop in Motto Bazaar under Chandbali police limits in Bhadrak district of Odisha.

The fraudster has been identified as Sayad Faizal Karim of Salepur.

According to reports, Sayad brought a gold bangle of 38 grams to the Subodh Chandra Sahoo And Sons Jewellery shop and asked for an exchange for a new gold bangle.

Although it was hard notice the fake gold as the bangle was gold plated and had a hallmark on it. However the shopkeeper suspected something fishy so he sent it for examination and found it to be a fake gold bangle.

Thereafter, the shopkeeper immediately reported about it with Motto police station. On getting the information, the cops arrived at the shop and arrested the fraudster after questioning him.

The police has seized the fake gold ornament along with a car from the spot.