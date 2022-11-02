Man drowns while bathing in pond in Berhampur of Odisha

Berhampur: In a tragic incident, a man met with a watery grave while bathing in a pond in Kaudia village under Patapur police limits here in Odisha today.

The deceased has been identified as Prahalad Pradhan of the village.

According to reports, Pralahad had gone to take a bath in the village’s pond.

However, due to some unknown reasons, Prahalad fell victim to a deep area of the pond and reportedly drowned in the pond.

Soon, the villagers saw the lifeless body of Prahalad floating in the pond and immediately informed the police regarding the incident. On being informed the police reached the spot and recovered Prahalad’s body. Besides, police has sent Prahalad’s body to the hospital for autopsy.

In the meantime, the police has initiated a probe into the matter.