Man drowns while bathing in pond in Berhampur of Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau 0
Man drowns while bathing in pond in Berhampur of Odisha
Image Credit: MedStar Mobile Healthcare

Berhampur: In a tragic incident, a man met with a watery grave while bathing in a pond in Kaudia village under Patapur police limits here in Odisha today.

The deceased has been identified as Prahalad Pradhan of the village.

According to reports, Pralahad had gone to take a bath in the village’s pond.

However, due to some unknown reasons, Prahalad fell victim to a deep area of the pond and reportedly drowned in the pond.

Soon, the villagers  saw the lifeless body of Prahalad floating in the pond and immediately informed the police regarding the incident. On being informed the police reached the spot and recovered Prahalad’s body. Besides, police has sent Prahalad’s body to the hospital for autopsy.

In the meantime, the police has initiated a probe into the matter.

You might also like
State

Elderly man jumps into river in Banki of Odisha

State

Odisha: Stage all set for Dhamnagar bypolls tomorrow

State

Anla Navami 2022: Devotees flock to Puri for ‘Radha pada Darshan’

State

Odisha: Virtual darshan of Dhabaleswar temple this year

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.