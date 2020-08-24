Man drowns to death in Odisha’s Cuttack district

Cuttack: A man reportedly died after drowning in a pond at Bokada village in Odisha’s Cuttack district on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Rajib Nayak.

According to reports, the 35-year-old man slipped into the deep water and drowned while taking bath in the village pond.

Some locals rescued him and rushed him to the Narasinghpur Hospital for treatment. Unfortunately, he was declared dead by the doctors.

Baramba MLA Debi Prasad Mishra rushed to the hospital after getting the sad news and met the bereaved family and expressed his condolences.

Rajib’s body was handed over the family members after completion of postmortem.

A pall of gloom descended on the village following the untimely death of the Rajib.