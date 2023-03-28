Man drinks poison after killing wife in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj

Baripada: In a tragic incident a man drank poison after hacking his wife to death in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha on Tuesday. While the man died on the spot, his wife was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. The incident took plce in the Chheliadi village under Badasahi Police limits in the district.

As per reports, verbal spat erupted between the man and his wife over watching mobile phone. The argument took an ugly turn and the man attacked his wife with a sharp weapon.

After some time the man realised his crime and drank poison. The man has reportedly succumbed to the poisonous effect.

The neighbours rushed the woman to the hospital. Her condition is said to be critical.