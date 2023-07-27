Man dragged by crocodile into Brahmani River in Kendrapara 

Kendrapara: In a tragic incident, a Crocodile reportedly dragged a man into the Brahmani River near Kulasahi village of Kendrapara district on Thursday.

One Amulya Das had gone to the river side at around 8.30 PM to attend nature’s call. However, a crocodile dragged him into the river.

Das cried for help following which his family members and other villagers rushed to the river bank. However, they informed the Fire Service and Rescue personnel after not finding him.

Soon, the Fire brigade personnel reached the spot and launched a search operation to trace Amulya. However, they halted the search operation due to darkness.

This is the fourth such incident that took place in the area within a month.