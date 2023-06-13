Man donates body of wife to KIMS in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Setting an example for others to follow, for the noble cause of body donation, a man has gifted the body of his 76-year-old wife to the city-based Kalinga Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) for medical education, training and research.

Manorama Sarangi (76) died due to cardiac arrest at her N1-54 residence in IRC Village in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday. She was also not suffering from any chronic disease. Her husband Sudarshan Sarangi, in presence of all his family members, donated the body of his wife to KIMS on Tuesday.

During the body donation process to KIMS, three of Manorama’s daughters Dr Surama, Sucheta and Sudeepta were present.

Authorities of KIMS have also expressed their gratefulness to the family and hoped that this unique act would definitely inspire others in our society for body donation in future. The body will be kept at the Department of Anatomy of KIMS, Bhubaneswar for the use of the medical college.