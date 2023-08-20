Man disguised as sage beaten up by locals in Odisha’s Sundargarh district

The man disguised as a sage was roaming in the village when some people found him to be suspicious and thrashed him till he fell unconscious.

man beaten in sundergarh

Sundargarh:  In a recent incident, a man disguised as a sage was beaten up by the local people. The incident unfolded at Mahesdihi village in Sundargarh.

Reportedly, the man disguised as a sage was roaming in the village when some people found him suspicious and asked him for his identity proof.

Failing to show any proper identification, the villagers thrashed him till he fell unconscious. The local police have initiated a probe into the matter. Further details awaited.

 

