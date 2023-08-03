Man disguised as police nabbed selling brown sugar in Balasore

A man disguised as police was nabbed selling brown sugar in Rajnagar area under Nilagiri police limits of Odisha’s Balasore district.

By Deepa Sharma 0

Balasore: A man disguised as police was caught red-handed selling brown sugar in Odisha’s Balasore district. The incident has come to the fore from Rajnagar area under Nilagiri police limits of the district.

The accused, identified as, Srikant Kumar Nayak, was abandoning from last one year.

According to sources, on the order of Balasore collector and Excise superintendent, a team of eight officials of excise department were in search of brown sugar business in the district. During the search, they nabbed Srikant, who was selling the contraband by being disguised as police.

The excise team immediately arrested Srikant and seized over 210 grams of brown sugar from his possession. The price of brown sugar is estimated to be around Rs 21 lakh. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

