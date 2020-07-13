Man dies wife critical in road accident in Balasore
Representational Image

Man dies, wife critical in road mishap in Odisha’s Balasore

By KalingaTV Bureau

Balasore: In a tragic incident a man died while his wife sustained critical injury as cement laden truck crushes bike in Balasore district of Odisha. The accident took place at Jamujhadi area under Simulia Police limits on NH 16.

The deceased has been identified as Habibur Rehman of Bhadrak district.

As per reports, the accident took place due to a head-on collision between the bike and the cement laden truck as a result of which Rehman died on the spot. His wife Saina Bibi sustained critical injury.

It has been learnt that the couple were returning to their home in Bhadrak after paying a visit to their daughter’s in law’s place in Muzafarpur in Soro.

