Man Dies While Stealing Copper Wires In Mayurbhanj Dist Of Odisha

Mayurbhanj: A man on Friday night died after he fell down from a pole while trying to steal copper wires from an electric pole on the Waliganj railway track in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha.

The deceased has been identified as Chandan Sarkar of Bijaychandrapur area under Baripada police limits in Mayurbhanj district.

Sources said, the railway department has stretched new copper wires for electricity supply.

The victim had reportedly climbed the pole to steal the copper wires when he fell down and died. Till the report was written, the dead body was lying unattended at the railway tracks.

The matter came to the fore after locals spotted the body on Saturday morning and alerted the cops.

The Railway Police have reached the spot and started the investigation.