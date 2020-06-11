Man dies while saving Sister-in-law from attack in Odisha’s Anandpur

Anandapur : A man has died while saving his sister-in-law in Anandapur sub-division of Keonjhar district in Odisha. The deceased has been identified as Dibakar Nayak.

Dibakar was a resident of Kumuda village, Ghasipura block of Keonjhar district. According to sources, Akhyada Nayak of the village had a verbal fight with Dibakar’s Sister-in-law. However, Dibakar intervened and asked Akhyada to stop the fight. This enraged Akhyada and his son Sipu Nayak.

Keeping this enmity in mind, Sipu in a fit of rage murdered Dibakar at night. The dead body of Dibakar was spotted by the family members in the field, after which the police was informed.

The Police reached the crime scene, seized the dead body and have sent it for postmortem. It has started an investigation into the matter. The accused Sipu Nayak has been arrested. Questioning is being conducted on the matter.