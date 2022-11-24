Man dies while doing Sankirtan in Odisha’s Bargarh dist: Watch viral video

Bargarh: In a tragic incident a man died in Bargarh district of Odisha on Thursday while he was doing sankirtan at a pandal. The incident took place in Tukura village in Bargarh district.

The deceased has been identified as Kailash Chandra Panda of Sindurpur village under Binika block of Subarnapur district.

As per reports, Panda was performing in a Sankirtan today. He sang the Mahamantra ‘Hare Krushna Hare Krushna Krushna Krushna Hare Hare’ ‘Hare Rama Hare Rama Rama Rama Hare Hare’ in a soothing tune in presence of devotees including men and women and musicians.

Then, when his line was being repeated by the audience, he handed over the microphone to another person and started beating the gong. Within no time he collapsed on the ground. Others rushed to him and tried to get him back to sense thinking that he has fainted. A persons sprayed water on his face, but by then he had reportedly died.

A pal of gloom has descended in Binika area following death of Panda.

While the death was a tragic incident, some people told that everybody will die one day, but the death Panda got was rare, because he passed away while singing the name of God and while taking part in a religious event.