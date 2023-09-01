Man dies while conducting last rites of grandmother in Nabarangpur

Nabarangpur: A man reportedly died while conducting the last rites of his grandmother at the cremation ground of Jharigaon village in Odisha’s Nabarangpur district.

One Sulachana Nayak of Jharigaon village died last night due to paralysis and age-related sicknesses. Her last rites were being performed at the village cremation ground at around 9 AM.

Several people including Sulachana’s grandson Rainu Nayak had gone to perform Sulachana’s last rites. Rainu even assisted in different works and rituals of the last rites.

However, Rainu fell sick all of a sudden and lost his senses. He was rushed to the Jharigaon Community Health Cetnre in an ambulance. Unfortunately, the doctors declared him brought dead.

As per the doctor, Rainu had already died at the cremation ground only. His body was handed over the family members following the postmortem.

Since this is the first such incident in Jharigaon, a pall of gloom descended on the village following the unfortunate incident. Everyone is stunned by Rainu’s death.

Meanwhile, the locals have started to say that the incident is the proof of uncertainty of life. No one cans say when and under what circumstances one would die.