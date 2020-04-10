Koraput: A 32- year-old man died and another injured after being struck by lightning in Odisha’s Koraput district on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Ghenu Khilo of Nuaput village under Nandpur police limits in the district.

The injured, identified as Baijal Khilo of the same village, has been admitted to Nandpur hospital. His condition was stated to be critical, when the last reports came in.

Sources said, the lightning struck at a hill near the village this afternoon when Ghenu and Baijal were grazing their cattle in the locality.

The body of Ghenu was handed over to his family members after the autopsy test, police said.