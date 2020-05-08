Man Dies in Quarantine Centre in Odisha's Ganjam

By KalingaTV Bureau

Berhampur : A 40-year-old man died in a quarantine centre in Odisha’s Ganjam district  on Friday.

The deceased, a resident of Madhupali village under Polasara police limits in the district, had returned from Surat in a Special Train on May 6 and was in quarantine  centre  at Dunkapada since then.

The man breathed his last at around 2.30 PM when he was having his lunch at the quarantine  centre. He was complaining of fever, sources said.

On being informed, Polasara police reached the spot  and started investigation into the matter.

Ganjam has registered highest number of COVID-19 positive cases in the state . As many as 43 fresh positive cases were reported today taking the tally of positive cases in the district to 71.

Most of the COVID-19 infected persons in the district are Surat returnees.

