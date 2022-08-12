Man dies in front of wife as 2 bikes collide in Odisha’s Boudh district

Boudh: In a tragic incident, a man died in front of her wife as the two met a road accident on Friday in Boudh district of Odisha. Two persons reportedly died in this road mishap while a woman sustained critical injury. The accident took place near Khuntabandha chowk on the National Highway no. 57.

The deceased person has been identified as Jagannath Jagadala of Baidikata in Boudh district. The other deceased person is yet to be identified. The deceased was a teacher at the Polytechnic Institute of Boudh.

As per reports, the wife and her husband were returning home in a bike when another bike hit their vehicle. With the effect of the accident, two persons were killed on the spot while another one sustained critical injury.

The critically injured, who has been identified as Padmalaya Jagadala was shifted to the Medical College and hospital in Burla in Sambalpur district.

After getting information Boudh Police reached the spot, seized the bodies and sent for autopsy. Police also seized the two bikes. Further investigation of the case is underway.