Man dies due to snake bite in Odisha’s Nayagarh

A man died due to snake bite while working on his field in Badabaramula village under Ranapur block of Odisha’s Nayagarh district.

By Deepa Sharma 0
Man dies due to snake bite in Nayagarh
Representational Image

Nayagarh: In a tragic incident, a man died due to snake bite in Badabaramula village under Ranapur block of Odisha’s Nayagarh district. The deceased has been identified as Komodh Pradhan.

According to sources, Komodh was working on his field when a snake bite him. Due to venom of the snake, he died immediately.

A pale of gloom has been spread over the village following the sudden demise of Komodh.

Earlier, today, a woman and her daughter have died as a poisonous snake bit them in Keonjhar district of Odisha. The deceased woman has been identified as Sukhmani Munda and her two-year-old daughter were bitten by a venomous snake while they were sleeping last night. The incident has been reported from Metrussa Rugudi Sahi under Nayakot police station of the district.

Also Read: Woman Daughter Duo Dead As Snake Bites Them In Keonjhar Of Odisha

You might also like

Fresh Cyclonic Circulation Expected over Bay of Bengal, Heavy rain to lash Odisha

Viral video: Maoist cadres dance to tribal music on Odisha-Chhattisgarh border

Fake certificate case in Odisha: Female teacher suspended in Ganjam

Odisha: Rs. 34 lakh stolen from Ganjam man through Facebook

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans