Man dies due to snake bite in Odisha’s Nayagarh

Nayagarh: In a tragic incident, a man died due to snake bite in Badabaramula village under Ranapur block of Odisha’s Nayagarh district. The deceased has been identified as Komodh Pradhan.

According to sources, Komodh was working on his field when a snake bite him. Due to venom of the snake, he died immediately.

A pale of gloom has been spread over the village following the sudden demise of Komodh.

Earlier, today, a woman and her daughter have died as a poisonous snake bit them in Keonjhar district of Odisha. The deceased woman has been identified as Sukhmani Munda and her two-year-old daughter were bitten by a venomous snake while they were sleeping last night. The incident has been reported from Metrussa Rugudi Sahi under Nayakot police station of the district.

