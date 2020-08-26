Man dies as car gets washed away in Odisha’s Keonjhar

Man dies as car gets washed away in Odisha’s Keonjhar

Keonjhar: A man lost his life after the car in which he was travelling in, got swept away in an overflowing water stream following heavy rains in Odisha’s Keonjhar district, on Wednesday.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be identified.

The incident occurred when the car was crossing the overflowing Janjali nullah near Panasdiha under Anandpur police limits in the district.

Locals said around five people were travelling in the car and added that the body of the man was found stuck in a tree near the nullah.

On being informed, local police and fire personnel reached the spot and started rescue operation, when the lat reports came in.

The district has received an average rainfall of 124.8 mm in last 24 hours for which several areas in the district witnessed water logging.