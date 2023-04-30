Man dies after hearing news of son’s death in Sonepur of Odisha

Sonepur: A pall of gloom descended on Tarbha area of Odisha’s Sonepur district following the unfortunate death of man and his son yesterday. The deceased persons have been identified as Adi Sa and his son Artatrana Sa.

Adi had reportedly gone to attend a marriage function near his village. However, he fell sick all of a sudden and became unconscious.

After getting information about his father’s health condition, Artatrana soon rushed to the village and took Adi to the Bhima Bhoi Hospital with the help of some locals for treatment.

However, Artatrana felt uneasiness after seeing his father’s serious condition and collapsed on the floor soon after reaching the hospital. Shockingly, he died on the spot all of a sudden before the doctors could attend him.

Later, Adi got shocked when he heard the news of his son’s death in the hospital and breathed his last in while undergoing treatment at the health cenre.

The family members along with the villagers were devastated when the bodies of father-son reached the village. The last rites of both Adi Sa and his son Artatrana Sa were performed at the same place and same time.

Artatrana, who was the only earning member of the family, is now survived by his wife and a divyang son.

Following the heart-wrenching incident, the villagers urged the local administration to help the poor family members financially and provide all possible benefits of the State government.