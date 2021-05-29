Man Dies After Having Dinner In Sambalpur, Murder By Wife Suspected

Sambalpur: A man was found dead under suspicious circumstances at Kahapani village under Bamra block of Odisha’s Sambalpur district.

One Brishabh Behera of Gaudapada reportedly went to sleep after consuming food last night. His wife Manjari Behera informed the villagers about Brishabh’s death only this morning.

The villagers, however, spotted several injury marks on Brishabh’s body and informed the Gobindpur police suspecting Manjari’s hand behind her husband’s death.

Speaking about the case, Gobindpur police station in-charge Pratap Rana said that the preliminary investigation reveals that the couple often used to fight with each other and from the given circumstances it is suspected that Brishabh has been killed. However, the exact reason behind his death would be ascertained after an investigation.

Meanwhile, Manjari has been detained for interrogation.