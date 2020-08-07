Berhampur: A youth allegedly died after falling into an under construction drain near Ankuli Panda Colony in Berhampur. The deceased has been identified as Purna Chandra Samantaray, resident of Lanjipalitota Sahi in Berhampur town.

According to sources, Purna had not returned back to his home last night and his family members were in search of him. Today in the morning some locals spotted Purna inside the drain and informed his family members about the same.

The family members and locals informed the Baidyanathpur Police station. After being informed, the town police SDPO and Inspector-in charge reached the spot, rescued the body and have started probe into the matter.

Locals have alleged that Purna lost his life due to negligence of the contractor.

Purna’s brother have alleged that there is no safety wall near the under constructed drain, following which Purna slipped and fell into the drain and the rods punctured his lungs.

It been years since the construction of over-bridge is going on and recently drain work has started. Thousands of people commute daily in this road and there is no light facility and the contractor has not created any guard wall for the safety of the commuters, alleged locals.