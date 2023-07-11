Man dies after drowning in pond in Odisha’s Ganjam

Man dies after drowning
Bhanjanagar: In a tragic incident an old man drowned to death in a pond in Bhanjanagar area of Ganjam district on Tuesday. The incident took place in the pond near the Christian sahi.

As per reports, the old man had gone to the pond to take bath. While he was taking bath somehow his leg slipped and he was pulled into deep water.

After witnessing the man getting pulled into the water, the locals tried to save him but in vain. They immediately informed the Fire Services Department. The fire fighters rushed to the scene and fished out the man from the water. However, later it was found that he had died.

A pal of gloom has descended in the area following death of the old man.

Earlier today, three men drowned to death in the Khuakhai River in the Pipili area of Odisha’s Puri district.

