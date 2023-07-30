Man dies after being hit by truck in Talcher

Angul: In a tragic incident, a man died after allegedly being hit by a truck containing ash in Odisha’s Angul district. The incident occurred at Haldiakata Chakk near the Godibandh area under Talcher police limits.

The deceased has been identified as Suman Kumar Naik of Dandasingha village of the district.

According to sources, Suman was on his way to some work on his motorcycle, when a truck coming from the opposite direction hit him. Following the incident, Suman died on the spot. The driver fled from the spot after the incident, leaving the truck on the scene.

The locals immediately informed the police about the incident. They also blocked the road and demanded compensation for the deceased.

After receiving information, the police reached the spot, seized the body, and sent it for autopsy. They also seized the truck and initiated a probe into the matter.

Further detailed reports related to the case are awaited.