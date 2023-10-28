Man dies after being hit by commander vehicle in Odisha’s Sundergarh dist

Sundergarh: In a tragic incident, a man was killed after being hit by a speeding commander vehicle in Sundergarh district of Odisha on Saturday. The accident took place near Patkijor Bazar under Kinjirkela Police Station limit in the district.

The deceased has been identified as 46 year old Hara Majhi of Bankibahal village.

As per reports, Majhi was crossing the road near Patkijor Bajar area when the vehicle hit him. The Commander vehicle that hit the man was going from Sundergarh to Kinjirkela. As a result the man reportedly died on the spot.

After getting information Kinjirkela Police reached the spot and seized the body. Later, Police sent the body for autopsy.

Further investigation of the case is underway.