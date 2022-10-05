Man detained in Puri after trying to climb up near Nilachakra of Srimandira

Puri: In an unusual incident a man was detained by Singhadwara Police in Puri of Odisha on Wednesday after he was caught while trying to climb up near the Nilachakra of Srimandira, the famous Lord Jagannath temple.

The detained man has been identified as Chandrasekhar Panda. He is said to be a priest.

As per reports, today afternoon he was trying to climb up to the Nilachakra using the shackle that the Chunara servitors use to climb up atop the temple.

After the act came to notice of people, the man was rescued from near the shackle inside the temple premises by the Jagannath Temple Police (JTP) and the Chunara servitors. He was then detained at the Singhadwara Police Station.

It has been said that due to loophole in the security arrangement he could make the attempt to climb atop the temple.

Earlier in May this year a transgender had jumped from the Gumuta of the Singhadwara of Srimandira in Puri and thus was killed.