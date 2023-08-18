Man defrauds 22 women of Rs 4.5 crore by posing as UK based ‘heart specialist’

New Delhi: A man reportedly defrauded at least 22 women and extorted money from them by posing as a UK based ‘heart specialist’. He duped money to the tune of Rs 4.5 crore from the women by making friendship with them separately through a matrimonial site.

As per reports, the fraudster allegedly created profile as a UK based heart specialist on Matrimonial site. He was reportedly targeting women between the age group o f30 to 40. After developing relationship, and then winning the woman’s trust, he used to extort money from them. He reportedly duped them with big amount of money by pretending to have some medical emergency.

The victims were collectively cheated out of a staggering Rs 4.5 crore, TOI reported quoting Police.

The matter came to light after one of the women victims contacted a women’s helpline to report against the man. She informed that a man identified as Dr Dilip Kumar has ended all communications after taking Rs 18 lakh from her. Following this complaint by a dermatologist from Ahmedabad, one of the victims who fell prey to the conman, Police initiated investigation and came to know about the fraud. Soon, Police also found that at least another 21 women had also fallen prey to the said conman’s trap.