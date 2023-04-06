Man dead, son critical as bikes collide head-on in Odisha

Digapahandi: In a tragic accident, a youth is critical and has father has been killed killed in Ganjam district in Odisha.

According to reports, the man has died on the spot whereas the son is critical and has been rushed to the hospital nearby.

The accident occurred after a head-on collision between two motorcycles, said reliable reports. The accident took place on Digapahandi Road near Anangpur of Ganjam district.

Further details awaited. The body has been seized by the police and sent for postmortem.