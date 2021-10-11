Man, daughter die in bee attack in Rourkela

Sundargarh: An elderly man and his daughter died after being attacked by a swarm of bees in Panposh village under Rajgangpur block of Sundargarh district.

Reportedly, a swarm of bees attacked them while they were going to collect fire woods.

The locals spotted them and both of them were rushed to Rourkela Government Hospital in a critical condition.

However, they succumbed to the injuries today while they were undergoing treatment at the hospital.

