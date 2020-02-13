Man cudgels wife to death in Mayurbhanj, held

Baripada: An elderly man cudgelled his wife to death over family feud in Badhunia village under Bisoi police limits in Mayurbhanj district last night.

The deceased has been identified as Maino Besra, a resident of the same village.

As per the report, a verbal duel erupted between Maino and her husband Gora Besra of the same village late in the night over a certain issue. As the argument escalated, Gora went berserk and attacked his wife with a cudgel.

The victim sustained critical injury in the attack and died on the spot.

Bisoi Police have arrested the accused husband after reaching the spot and started an investigation into the death.