Keonjhar: In a freak mishap, a man was crushed to death after a huge stone collapsed on him while he was working at a mine at a village under Nayakot police limits of Banspal block in Keonjhar district today.

The deceased has been identified as Kushna Behera.

The incident occurred when a portion of the stone quarry caved in and a huge stone tumbled down on him while Behera was breaking stones in the quarry. He died on the spot.

When Kushna did not return back to the village to attend a festival, his wife Gol Behera grew suspicious of something fishy and sent her son Naveen to look for his father.

As per his mother’s advice, Naveen went to the stone quarry to find his father crushed under a stone. He ran back to the village and alerted other family members and the villagers, who rushed to the spot.

On being informed, local police also reached the site and recovered Kushna’s body after removing the stone with the help of a JCB machine.

The body was then sent to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) for post-mortem.

The incident spread shockwaves in the village as Kushna died while the entire village was in a festival celebration mood. They blamed that Behera died due to the negligence of the owner of the mine.