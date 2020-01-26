Man critical in hyena attack in Mayurbhanj

Baripada: In yet another case of human-animal conflict in the State, a man sustained critical injuries after getting mauled by a hyena in Morada area under Betnoti forest range in Mayurbhanj district on Sunday.

The victim has been identified as Biram Tudu, a resident of Sunahajar village of Mayurbhanj district.

As per the report, the victim had been to the nearby forest to attend nature’s call when came across the hyena, which pounced on him and mauled badly.

As locals reached the spot hearing the screaming of the victim, the hyena disappeared into the forest.

Biram bled profusely and was rushed to Kisantadi Community Health Centre (CHC) for treatment by locals. He was later shifted to Pandit Raghunath Murmu (PRM) Medical College and Hospital for better treatment.

Forest officials reached the village subsequently and took stock of the situation.