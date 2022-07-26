Man critical in bear attack in Odisha’s Balasore district

Balasore: A man was ferociously attacked by two wild bears and escaped a narrow death by fighting with them.

The incident took place in Jatapada village under Manipur Panchayat of Soro block in Balasore district of Odisha on Tuesday.

The critically injured man is identified as Gopinath Kisku of Jatapada village.

According to reports, Gopinath was attacked by a female bear and its cub while going to attend nature’s call.

In order to save his life, Gopinath fought with the wild bears and yelled for help.

Soon, the villagers rushed to the spot and managed to rescue Gopinath from the bears’ attack.

As Jatapada is located at the foothills of mountains and forests, the local people are becoming easy prey of bears and other wild animals.

The locals have expressed their dissatisfaction towards the forest department for lack of appropriate steps to provide them safety from wild animal attacks.

