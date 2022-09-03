Man critical following knife attack by 2 brothers in Odisha’s Cuttack district

Cuttack: A man sustained critical injury after being attacked by two brothers with knife when a village meeting was underway yesterday night. The incident took place in Amarendrapur village under Banki Police limits in Pathapur panchayat of Cuttack district in Odisha.

The two accused brothers have been identified as Nalu and Milu and the victim has been identified as Dillip Barik of Amarendrapur.

As per reports, a village meeting was underway in the village when the two brothers attacked Dillip with knife. The victim was then admitted to Banki hospital while he was said to be in a pool blood. It has been learnt that if his condition deteriorates, he will be shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

A complaint has been filed in this matter in Banki Thana and Police are probing the case.

The crime has allegedly been committed due to past enmity. It has been reported that on an earlier occasion Dillip had recorded the video of the two brothers stealing rice at night from an Anganwadi Centre. Since this video was in possession of Dillip, the two brothers were repeatedly asking him to handover it to them. However, as he did not pay heed to their demand, they allegedly attacked him with knife during the village meeting.

It is to be noted that in a similar case today a youth sustained critical injury after his friend stabbed him in Kadali Godam basti area of the capital city of Odisha on Friday night. He has been admitted to hospital in a critical condition while the accused has been detained by Laxmi Sagar Police.