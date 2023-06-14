Man critical after miscreants open fire on him in Kandhamal

Kandhamal: A man was critically injured after a miscreant opened fire on him in Odisha’s Kandhamal district. The incident has come to the fore from the Dakapala area under the Phulbani police limits of the district.

The injured has been identified as Ajit Pradhan, a resident of Dakapala village.

According to reports, Ajit was returning home at night 2 pm when a miscreant opened fire on him. Ajit got injured on his chest. He was first rushed to Phulbani Hospital but later he was shifted to Berhampur District Headquarters Hospital.

The reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained, however past enmity is suspected.

On being informed, police reached the spot and started to probe into the matter.