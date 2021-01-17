Man Critical After Being Shot With Arrow In Mayurbhanj District In Odisha

Karanjia: In a shocking incident, a man sustained critical injury due to arrow attack allegedly shot by his younger brother over a property dispute at Kendumundi village under Karanjia police limits in Mayurbhanj district.

The critically injured man has been identified as Budhuram Pingua (30).

Reports said, Budhuram and his younger brother had an heated argument over property dispute. The matter took an ugly turn when his younger brother out of rage shot an arrow late last night.

Budhuram sustained critical injuries in the attack and with the help of the villagers he was immediately admitted to Sub-Division hospital in Karanjia and later doctor referred him to SCB medical in Cuttack for further treatment.

On being informed, IIC of Karanjia police station reached the hospital and enquired about the details of the incident.

Later, Budhuram’s younger brother Tibru Pingua was detained at the police station for further questioning.