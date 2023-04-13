Man critical after being attacked by daughter-in-law in Cuttack dist

Cuttack: A man was attacked by his daughter-in-law in Athagarh area in Cuttack district of Odisha on Thursday. The woman reportedly attacked her father in law with paniki, a cutting instrument used in kitchens.

As per reports, the elder daughter in law of the man attacked his father in law with paniki. Accordingly, he sustained critical injury. The incident took place in the Puruna sahi of the Ankula Village in Samsarpur panchayat under Athagarh Police limits.

The man was then rushed to the Athagarh Hospital. However, as his condition deteriorated, he was shifted to SCB Medical College in Cuttack.

The reason behind the attack is said to be family dispute.