Man commits suicide over family fued in Balangir

Balangir: A man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his residence at Gandhinagar pada in Balangir district on Saturday over family fued.

The deceased has been identified as Rohit Thappa, a resident of Gourenmunda of Ghaisilot block in Bargarh district.

Sources say, Rohit was staying at a rented house in Gandhinagarpada along with his wife Kabita Sahu. The duo had a huge fight as he had asked his wife money for drinking.

Today in the morning, some onlookers found Rohit hanging and informed the police. On being informed, the Balangir town police reached the spot and started a probe into the matter.

