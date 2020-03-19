Hanging
Man commits suicide by hanging in Odisha's Basudevpur

By KalingaTV Bureau
Bhadrak : A man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling at his rented house in Basudevpur of Odisha’s Bhadrak district last night.

The deceased has been identified as Sharpul Sheikh, a resident of Murshidabad area in West Bengal. He was staying along with his two sons at Bidyutmarg area in Basudevpur. He worked as a mason in the town.

According to reports, Sheikh allegedly took the extreme step when he was alone in the house last evening.

Sheikh’s two sons, when returned to home, found him hanging from the ceiling. They immediately rescued their father with the help of locals and rushed him to the Community Health Centre in Basudevpur where the doctor declared him ‘brought dead’.

On being informed, police reached the spot and seized the body.

The body has been sent to the the District Headquarter Hospital in Bhadrak for autopsy test and further investigation is on, police said.

