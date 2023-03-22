Man climbs atop hoarding to commit suicide in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: A man climbed atop a hoarding in a bid to commit suicide near Sishu Bhawan Chhak in Bhubaneswar in the early mornings of Wednesday. The fire services personnel rescued him after two hours of rescue operation. A huge crowd gathered under the hoarding due to this.

As per sources, the youth is from Balasore. The man has been identified as Tulu Patra and he was a driver in the profession. The police has detained him in the Capital police station and interrogating him.

The Capital police officers have reached the spot and trying to investigate the incident. However, it is not clear why the man wanted to commit suicide.