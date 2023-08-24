Man carries body of son on bike for postmortem in Odisha, video goes viral

Salipur: It was a heart-rendering sight to see a father carrying the dead body of his 4-year-old son on his two-wheeler for postmortem, due to the unavailability of an ambulance in Salipur block of Cuttack district in Odisha.

In an unfortunate event, a man had to carry his minor son’s body on his bike to the SCB Medical College and Hospital for postmortem due to absence of ambulance.

Such an incident was seen on Salepur-Cuttack road in Cuttack district. On Wednesday at noon, the baby boy of Kshithis Ranjan Ojha of Chamariol village fell in canal number 6 near Salepur. After rescue, the locals first took him to Salepur Community Healthcare Center (CHC) where the doctor declared the him brought dead.

Due to the absence of any government vehicle for taking the body to the postmortem center, the man was forced to take this step. This heart breaking visual of the baby being taken to the Cuttack SCBMCH on a bike is now going viral.

The scene of the child’s body being taken by his father and grandfather on a bike has grabbed many eyeballs. Even after waiting for hours at the medical center (CHC), no ambulance came for their help. So they had no other option left, but to carry take the body of the child on a bike.

People are being forced to carry bodies in various ways these days, at times on a trolley, in a rickshaw, a bicycle or a bike. These days such incidents happen times and again, resulting in discontentment among people.

The people have demanded quick action in this regard, so that such incidents are not repeated in future.

WATCH: